Walker says he'd 'love' to run against Madison mayor Soglin

Republican Gov. Scott Walker says he would love a chance to run against Democratic Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.

The longtime mayor this weekend floated the possibility of running for governor next year when Walker is expected to seek a third term.

READ: Madison Mayor Paul Soglin reportedly considering run for governor

Walker dismissed Soglin on Monday as an "unabashed throwback to the 1960s radical liberal." Soglin was beaten by police during a University of Wisconsin campus protest in the 1960s and went on to become mayor in 1973. He's served as mayor on and off again since then for 20 years.

Walker isn't giving Soglin any credit for Madison's strong economy, saying unemployment is low in the capital city because of state government and UW.

If Soglin would run, Walker says "I'd love to have that battle."

