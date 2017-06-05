Walker says additional Trump stops possible next week - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Walker says additional Trump stops possible next week

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Gov. Scott Walker says additional public events in Wisconsin next week with President Donald Trump are being discussed.

Trump is scheduled to headline a private fundraiser for Walker on June 13 in southeast Wisconsin. Walker said Monday that there has been "some discussions" about Trump doing other public events when he's in the state.

Walker says he will defer to the White House to confirm any additional stops.

Trump was last in Wisconsin in April when he visited Snap-on Inc. in Kenosha and signed an "But American, Hire American" executive order.

Trump won Wisconsin, making him the first Republican presidential candidate to carry the state since 1984.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.