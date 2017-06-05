One injured in Black River Falls apartment fire

A fire in an apartment Saturday morning in Black River Falls injures one person and forces nine people from their residences.

The fire happened around 7:35 a.m. at 119 Main Street in downtown Black River Falls.

When firefighters arrived, BRF Fire Chief Steve Schreiber said some people who lived in the building were safely outside, while several others were still inside.

One of those was the person who lived in the apartment where the fire started. Crews evacuated the others out of the building then entered the apartment.

The man whose apartment was on fire was found on the roof of the building with an arm injury.

He was later taken to Black River Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Chief Schreiber said there was smoke and water damage throughout the building. No damage estimate was immediately available.

The nine people who lived in the apartments were assisted by the Red Cross.

The city's Main Street was blocked for about an hour while firefighters were on the scene.