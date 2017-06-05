La Crosse County WIC Program offering incentives to buy from local farmers

The La Crosse County WIC program is offering incentives to buy from local farmers over the summer.

WIC - or Women, Infants, and Children - is a program designed to aid families in maintaining healthy and nutritional diets. From June to October, each family can redeem $24 at most area farmers markets in addition to assistance provided for monthly needs at a grocery store.

"We have over 40 local farmers that accept the WIC benefits," said Jennifer Miller, a registered dietician at La Crosse County. "They're very welcoming to get our families there and once you go, you fall in love, your kids get to meet the farmers and then you get all this great produce that tastes wonderful this time of year."

If you would like to know if you qualify, you can call 608-785-9865 or visit their website. La Crosse County WIC serves more than 2000 families in the area.