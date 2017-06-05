Grief Counseling Conference comes to UW-La Crosse

A grief counseling conference came to UW-La Crosse Monday.

The event featured a pre-conference workshop focusing on grief, followed by speakers from around the world. Topics covered ranged from coping, bereavement, compassion, and the role resilience plays in dealing with loss.

Previously taking place at the University of Minnesota as well as King's College in London this conference has been held about 40 times throughout the world.

Upon discontinuing the program in London, UW-L sociology professor Gerry Cox was approached to move the conference to UW-L, which he pursued.

Cox elaborates on coping with death, "It's just something we all face, everyone dies and everyone we know will die and we have to deal with it and learn how to live well in spite of the fact that you're going to die."

On the importance of discourse relating to death Cox explained, "It helps you to live better. I've learned a lot from people that are dying, they help me to appreciate life and to look forward to everyday."

MORE INFORMATION: UW-L Counseling and Testing Center