YMCA To Hold Adaptive Bike Demo Day on June 10th

There will be an adaptive bike demo day held at the Onalaska YMCA June 10.

It will allow kids and adults of all abilities the chance to ride specially made bikes. There are several bikes available to rent at the Onalaska YMCA.

The process to reserve and pick up a bike is very easy. There will also be info on how to purchase a bike of your own. Staff at the YMCA are hoping for a great turnout. Families have already reserved these specialty bikes for short vacations, so that their kids of all abilities can join in on the family fun.

Information For YMCA Adapted Bike Demo Day On June 10th

Carrie Ingish, an Inclusion Specialist for the YMCA said, "They should be rented, because they are donated through the North American Squirrel Association. So they want to provide free adapted recreations. We're renting them through to families for three or four days through the summer. They can rent more than once, it's just the rental process of them returning it after those three or four days and then scheduling with me a new time after that."

The adapted bike demo day takes place June 10 at the YMCA's Miracle Field in Onalaska from 10 am to 1 pm.