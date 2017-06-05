Statue to honor Walter "Babe" Weigent

A La Crosse park is already named in his honor. But a local group wanted another component so more members of the community would know the details of how Walter "Babe" Weigent contributed to the community.

Weigent was a teacher and coach at La Crosse Central High School from 1933 until 1970. Former La Crosse educator Carl Miller came up with the idea 13 years ago. Since that time, a lot of people have given their time and donations to make the statue a reality. The base for the statue is already in place. The statue will arrive during the week of June 5.

You may know, Weigent Park is the location of what is referred to as "Old Central." It was built at 16th and Cass in 1907. The final class in that school graduated in 1967, after which students began attending classes at the current Central High School located at Losey Boulevard and Green Bay Street.

While the statue will arrive the week of June 5, an official dedication ceremony is set July 7 at 4:30 PM.