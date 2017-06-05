Construction along Highway 14-61 creates delays

If you travel along the pike from La Crescent into La Crosse, you may experience some set backs on your commute.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working on repaving a nearly four mile stretch of roadway.

"We're doing very well with the schedule so it will probably get done ahead of that," said Jeffry Bunch, Project Engineer with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The process is expected to take about 45 work days, weather pending.

"The first step is to mill off the top one and a half inches of asphalt that's there today. Where there's curb and gutter we'll actually be milling down three inches," added Bunch.

Milling includes cutting up segments of the road at a time before using paving machines to replace the asphalt, in turn making them an inch and a half thicker.

Dewey Severson, President of the La Crescent Chamber of Commerce, said it's important motorists are aware of the workers on that stretch.

"This is a short time inconvenience for long-term solution. Yes it's going to take a little bit of time, but it's needed," reminding drivers to be safe, "Drive as if your life depends on it because it does. Give those guys and girls that are out there room to do their job," stressed Severson.

Construction is anticipated to be complete by the Fourth of July, costing roughly $2.4 million.

