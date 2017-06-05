Wisconsin private attorneys seeking wage increase for taking public defender cases

A petition filed by a group of Wisconsin lawyers last week is asking the state supreme court to increase the hourly wage rate for private attorneys who take on cases appointed by the public defender's office.

The current rate of $40 an hour hasn't changed since 1978 and according to some attorneys, isn't enough to operate without a loss. The petition seeks to raise the hourly rate to $100 an hour.

"The average overhead is over 40 dollars an hour, so essentially by taking a private bar defender appointment, you're losing money," Joe Veenstra, an attorney with Johns, Flaherty and Collins, said.

Like dozens of private attorneys in the La Crosse area, Veenstra no longer accepts cases from the public defender's office.

"It's economically inefficient," he said. "The system needs to know what's going on and if people are willing to take cases at that rate, it's insulting."

The problem is one that has become more pronounced in recent years, according to La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne.

" It's very difficult for the public defenders office to find a large number of local attorneys who are willing to accept cases," he said. "The result is it's not uncommon to see the office recruit attorneys as far as way as Madison, Richland Center and the Eau Claire area.

Judge Horne said while many people have trouble being supportive or thinking favorably of criminal defendants, it's important to keep the bigger picture in mind.

"The reality is, the system suffers," he said. "The courts operate less efficiently, which has an impact on all of the users of the court system. It has an impact on victims too."

As many suspects are in custody awaiting an attorney, they can contribute to jail overcrowding, a cost passed on from the county to the taxpayer.

As fewer attorneys agree to take on the cases, the pool of available attorneys grows smaller.

"We have fewer and fewer people who are capable, well trained and willing to take the cases," Retired La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Dale Pasell said. "When you have a danger that an innocent person is going to be convicted, if you convict someone who is innocent, you know someone who is guilty is out there free."

Veenstra said if the petition filed with the Supreme Court is successful, the state legislature will still have to decide in favor of funding the new hourly wage. If it fails, he suspects the issue could be revisited in a lawsuit.

"If this isn't successful, will there be a lawsuit brought on behalf of the indigent defendants who get private attorneys to say this is a constitutional issue," he said.

