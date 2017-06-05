George stepping down as Central's girls basketball coach

There's an opening for a girls basketball coach in the MVC.

La Crosse Central's Nahmie George is stepping down. He will remain the Red Raiders head softball coach, however.

George told WXOW 19 Sports that it became too time consuming to coach both sports so he decided to stick with just softball.

George spent six seasons as the varsity girls coach, leading them to state in 2014 before losing in the division two semifinals.

He was 67-78 overall.

George had been with the program for 19 years total.