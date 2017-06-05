Not guilty pleas entered for Onalaska vandalism charges

An Onalaska woman and her daughter have plead not guilty to charges of vandalism and graffiti.

Demonstrators showed up in support of Lori Lunney Monday night during her municipal court appearance. The City of Onalaska said the incident involved over a thousand feet of drawings and messages via chalk in the Great River Landing. The messages called for racial justice. The city said that the charges leveled have nothing to do with the content of the messages but rather the defacing of public property and the time it took city personnel to clean it.

"The goal wasn't to create a permanent damage and I can understand that," said Onalaska City Administrator Eric Rindfleisch. "But the fact that it did take seven hours of repair and restoration work to put it back to condition, if it's intentional or not, it did cause damage and it did need to be repaired."

News 19 reached out to Lunney on scene. She declined to comment.