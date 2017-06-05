C-FC 4th entering day 2 of state golf meet

The Cochrane-Fountain City boys golf team sits in 4th place after day 1 of the WIAA Boys Golf Championships. Led by Jordan Wachowiak's 11-over 83, the Pirates finished with a team score of 359 at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona. Defending division 3 champion Saint Mary's Springs leads the field with a score of 326.

Wachowiak is tied for 11th place as an individual. Mason Baecker is tied for 23rd at +15, Nick Thorsell is tied for 32nd at +20, Jacob Jandro is tied for 40th at +25, and Jacob LaDuke is 52nd at +49.

Luther's Quinn Schultz is also tied for 11th after shooting an opening-round 83.

The division 3 championship continues Tuesday morning at University Ridge.

Full results from day 1 can be found here

Caledonia sends 3 to MSHSL girls state tournament

The Caledonia girls golf team will have three competitors at the MSHSL state tournament.

Rebeckah Schroeder, Katrina Paulson and Jenna Wiebke qualified at the 1A sectional at Willow Creek Golf Course. The state tournament is June 13-14 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker, Minnesota.