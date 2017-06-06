Loggers' woes continue on road

David Salguiero had three hits and the Bismarck Larks benefited from four La Crosse Loggers errors in a 9-3 win Monday night.

The loss drops the Loggers to 1-6 this season, and 0-1 on the road. Game two of the series is Tuesday night in Bismarck.

Taylor Sanagorski hit his first home run of the season to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning. He finished with 2 hits, and is now batting .429 through seven games this season.

Bismarck answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning, two coming on an errant throw from Ryan Mantle while fielding a bunt. The Larks scored 3 unearned runs in the game.