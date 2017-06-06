Assembly to vote on constitutional convention request

The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote next week on a resolution demanding a convention of states to add a balanced budget requirement to the U.S. Constitution.

Republicans who control the chamber have tentatively scheduled the vote for June 14. Also on the agenda are measures that would lay out the delegate selection process, allow delegates to remove colleagues who take action outside the convention's scope and require delegates to follow convention rules established by the Assembly of State Legislatures.

Wisconsin would become the 30th of 34 states needed to force a convention if the resolution passes both the Assembly and Senate.

Critics fear calling a convention could lead to wild constitutional revisions.

