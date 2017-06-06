Dairy News: Miller Park gets cheesy

Miller Park has undergone a few changes at the stadium over the years, and recently changed up the menu to reflect some of the state's tastiest flavors.



Over the past couple of years, several ballparks have elevated their food service, so when Miller Park completed recent upgrades, they decided to have their menu reflect the best of Wisconsin!

Ken Gaber, General Manager Delaware North Miller Park - Milwaukee,said "This year we decided to take a good look at everything we did in our business. So we decided to look at what's really important to Miller Park and that's being in Wisconsin. We want to make sure that we represent Wisconsin the way we're supposed to."

One aspect of that was including iconic Wisconsin items on the menu. For example, bringing back frozen custard, and offering more locations for visitors to get fried Wisconsin cheese curds!

Seth VanderLaan, Exec. Chef Delaware North Miller Park - Milwaukee, added "People love what we're doing. They love the new items. They love the… you know getting being able to walk up to a concession stand and getting a true Wisconsin-style custard."

They worked with Klement's to develop an, all-natural, Wisconsin four-cheese smoked pork sausage, which has become a top seller!

One of our biggest focuses this year has been bringing local into Miller Park. We want to focus on local produce, especially local dairy. Wisconsin's known for being the dairy state," said VanderLaan.

So far all the changes have been well received. The addition of Wisconsin specialty cheese to the Club Level is a hit, and fans from the home team and the visiting team can enjoy some iconic Wisconsin food items.

"Come to Miller Park and you don't have to go anywhere else inside of Milwaukee to taste our food! It's very important, you know, it's a reflection of you know who we are as a community, who we are as a state," added Gaber.