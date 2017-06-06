Adult summer camps at Franciscan Spirituality Center

Summer camp isn't just for kids. The Franciscan Spirituality Center will present two week long summer camps for adults.



Each session includes evening-only presentations that are also open to busy adults who cannot attend the full camp.

Put Your Whole Self In! Mind-Body-Spirit Meets Earth-Water-Fire-Air will take place June 19-23.

Eco-Love: Nurturing Your Human Nature with Creation will take place August 7-11.

Both camps start at 1 p.m. Monday and continue until 10 a.m. Friday. Cost is $375 for a full retreat, which includes meals, four nights' stay and all program materials; or $250 for commuters (includes lunches, dinners and all program materials).

"Put Your Whole Self In! is an opportunity to explore our five senses and take in the world around us," said FSC program coordinator Melinda Pupillo. "Adults of all ages and abilities are invited to come with your childlike curiosity and a small sense of adventure."

The camp will include time during the day to hike, be creative, enjoy quiet and rest, and canoe (optional). One of the evenings will include a campfire to roast marshmallows. Evening presentations include Mindfulness Foundations with Greg Lovell on June 19; Devotion Through Body Awareness with Cynthia (Sam) Licht, a massage therapist and yoga instructor who started her career as a competitive powerlifter; and a viewing and discussion of the film "Everything is Spiritual" by Rob Bell. Evening programs take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and are open to the general public for $10 each.

Eco-Love: Nurturing Your Human Nature with Creation will allow participants to explore the created world around them and examine their role as part of it. Pupillo and Lucy Slinger, FSPA, will lead the week of hiking, canoeing, gardening and reflection. Many of the activities will take place on farmland near Villa St. Joseph and include working on a healing herb peace garden for the new greenhouse landscape. A closing bonfire also is planned.

Evening presentations, from 6 to 8 p.m. and open to the public for $10 each, include a showing and discussion of the film "I Am" on Aug. 7 and a talk on Theology for Ecology with a brief look at Pope Francis' "Laudato Si" on Aug. 9.

For more information and to register, please visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.