La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park 20th Anniversary

You can cheer on the Milwaukee Brewers with your neighbors at the 20th annual La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park.

The game set for Thursday, June 9th, will be a battle between the Brew Crew and the San Francisco Giants. A $90 ticket for the event includes transportation, tailgate food, and a seat at the ballgame.

To purchase tickets, visit the Explore La Crosse website or call 608-782-2366 for more information.

