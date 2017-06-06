2 seriously hurt in collision with deer - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when their motorcycle collided with a deer in northern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says the crash happened in Beltrami County Monday afternoon. The two were westbound on Highway 1 when they struck the deer about 3 p.m. south of Lower Red Lake.

KFGO reports 74-year-old Billy Aery and his passenger, 72-year-old Rebecca Aery, were taken to Essentia Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota with serious injuries.

