1 person killed, others displaced in Mauston apartment fire

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at an apartment complex in Mauston.

The fire Monday caused the evacuation of 16 apartments in the building. Juneau County sheriff's deputies and state troopers helped evacuate the units.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating. The person who died in the fire has not been identified.

The Red Cross is helping tenants who were displaced.

