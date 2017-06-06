Some workers returning to mill complex where plant exploded - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Some workers returning to mill complex where plant exploded

CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) - -

A company executive says some employees have returned to work at the southern Wisconsin corn mill complex where an explosion and fire last week killed three people and injured about a dozen more.

The blast and fire obliterated the Didion Milling plant, but a neighboring ethanol plant was not damaged. The company's president, Riley Didion, told Cambria village board members Monday night that the ethanol plant will begin accepting loads of corn from farmers in the coming days.

The explosion and fire rocked the small village of 800 inhabitants during the overnight shift May 31. Sixteen employees were working in the mill at the time.

The Portage Daily Register reports that Cambria Fire Chief Cody Doucette said the rubble continues to smolder, but is contained by cement.

