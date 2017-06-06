Multiple bear crashes reported in Lincoln Co. in past week

Deer crashes are a common sight in North Central Wisconsin, but in the past week, more bears have been seen lying on the side of the road.

A Lincoln County deputy struck a black bear with his patrol car early Saturday morning on Hwy 8 near Tripoli.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. just east of County Road T.

"A bear can be several hundred pounds," said Janet Brehm, a wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin DNR. "There's big sows out there, the females, and big boars out there as well. So damage to a car can be very significant. It can be even total loss to a car."

Several other cars collided with bears in the past week in Lincoln County. A bear cub was found dead on the U.S. Hwy 51 ramp in Merrill Thursday. A third bear was found dead on Vista Drive.

Brehm said bears are moving around a lot more right now.

She said mothers are kicking out their older cubs to prepare for new cubs. These young bears are out on their own for the first time.

"They're not very cautious of roads," Brehm said. "We have to watch out as drivers."

She also said breading season is approaching, so bears are traveling more. Brehm says they are also migrating to look for food.

"We really want to watch out as landowners, as the public, where we put our own food," Brehm said. "The bears love garbage. They love our grills. They love our compost bins, dog food that you might have outside. So they're really just looking for food."

Brehm said the bear population is growing, so the DNR is increasing the number of bear hunting permits for the 2017 season. There will be 5,000 more permits available for the fall.

As for drivers, Brehm said prevention is important to avoid a collision with the massive animals.

"So definitely slow down if you see it," Brehm said. "But don't swerve into other traffic. If you have to, hit the bear. (It's) not the best option. Try to slow down."