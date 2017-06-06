Wisconsin GOP lawmakers can't agree on state budget issues

State budget talks have hit an impasse in the Wisconsin legislature.
Republicans who control the senate and assembly are at odds over a number of issues.
Chief among them include how much to spend on K-12 schools, how to pay for roads and whether to cut property taxes as much as Governor Scott Walker wants.
The legislature's budget-writing committee has no meetings scheduled and senate republican leaders are openly talking about passing their own separate two-year spending plan.
"It doesn't have to be exactly the same - but our hope would be both chambers of the legislature would put forward budgets that match those priorities of lower property taxes, historic commitments to K through 12 and keeping our transportation system on track," said Walker.
The governor says he will continue to use his bully pulpit to push those priorities.
