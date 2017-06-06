Annual "Bike with the Mayor" event showcases city's progress

A neighborhood bike ride through the city of La Crosse is showcasing progress the city has made in making roads and trails more bike friendly.

The annual event gives community members, elected officials and members of the Wisconsin Bike Fed a look at the infrastructure the city has invested in to make La Crosse a safer and more accessible bike city.

"We've made tremendous progress, but there is still much more work to be done," Mayor Tim Kabat said. "As a common council, we're always looking for ways to invest money into infrastructure that will help in our overall plan."

In 2012, the city created the La Crosse Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan, focusing on utilizing active transportation in La Crosse.

"By commuting to work on a bike, which a lot of people here do, you're cutting down on the percentage of cars in traffic during peak hours," Kabat said. "That helps alleviate congestion and wear and tear on the roads."

However, problematic areas still exist throughout the city, perhaps most notably along South Avenue and West Avenue.

"Those two areas are very, very difficult," Carolyn Dvorak of the Wisconsin Bike Fed, said. "There's a lot of businesses and reasons for people to go there but just not really a good way to get there. So we're working to try to figure that problematic area out."

Mayor Kabat said the city council will vote Thursday on whether to use excess reserve funds for road repair around the city. Some of that money, will be put toward ensuring the safety of cyclists.

"We have a quarter of a million dollars that's being programmed for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure to address safety," he said. "We're trying to really make the bicycling experience here in La Crosse safe, enjoyable and it's something to make it more convenient so more people will take advantage of it."