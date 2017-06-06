Council to vote Thursday on Losey Blvd. speed limit

The La Crosse City Council will vote this week on a controversial issue affecting thousands of drivers on a daily basis.

Losey Boulevard in La Crosse is considered a connecting road, bringing together traffic from Highway 14 and 16. As a result, it carries a high amount of semi-traffic and speeding drivers.

Years of heavy traffic is causing many homes along Losey Blvd. to shake and is creating cracks in the foundation. Currently, the speed limit is 30 miles an hour, but a proposal being voted on during Thursday's meeting is asking to reduce it to 25 miles an hour.

Mayor Tim Kabat said the problem is multi-faceted.

"I believe that the solutions to these wide ranging and regional transportation challenges is not just one thing," he said. "It's not just repairing the roads, it's a combination of factors."

Kabat said he does believe the speed of traffic on Losey is excessive and said he applauds the council for having tough conversations in an effort to bring about a long term solution."