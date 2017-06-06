National Weather Service hosts Spring Weather Seminar

News station meteorologists from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa had the opportunity to sharpen their forecasting skills and learn more about severe weather at the La Crosse National Weather Service this morning.

The Stormtracker 19 Weather Team was in attendance for the Spring Weather Seminar hosted by the La Crosse National Weather Service every year. This mornings discussions included United States flooding fatalities, severe weather, and risk analysis during serious scenarios. The session helped the meteorologists look for key developments in severe weather situations so they can help keep the public updated and weather aware when Mother Nature acts up.

News 19's own Madeline Sky attended the seminar and added, "A seminar like this also gives us the opportunity to get a behind the scenes look at what's going on at the National Weather Service. So we can kind of have an idea of their thought process before a warning is issued. This not only benefits us as Meteorologists as trying to figure out and dissect the situation, but also you as a viewer because we can convey that information to you."

The recent May 17th severe weather outbreak that produced tornadoes across our viewing area was a popular talking point at this years Spring Weather Seminar. Stormtracker 19's Weather Team was able to gain valuable information and education to help provide more detailed and accurate forecasts that you can depend on.