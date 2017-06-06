High school guard on leave after fight involving Muslim teen - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

High school guard on leave after fight involving Muslim teen

Posted: Updated:
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) - -

A Minneapolis-area high school security guard is on leave following an altercation involving a Muslim student who accuses him of putting her in handcuffs and removing her headscarf.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said Monday that a male student was harassing the 15-year-old sophomore and calling her a terrorist. A fight ensued and the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district security guard and school police liaison officer intervened.

CAIR, a Muslim advocacy group, told The Star Tribune that the security guard used excessive force and focused only on the girl.

The student says the guard cuffed her then pulled off her hijab. Three police officers took her to the station where she was questioned and released. She was suspended but returned to school Monday.

The officer is on leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.