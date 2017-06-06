Salvation Army's "Feed The Kids" program kicks off

The Salvation Army's annual "Feed the Kids" program kicked off on Tuesday, as volunteers made nearly 300 sack lunches for children in low income families around La Crosse.

This year's program marks the 14th year the Salvation Army has offered the sack lunches. Volunteers come together five days a week through the end of the summer to ensure area children don't go without a meal.

One of those volunteers is Tom Claflin, who has spent the past five years delivering the sack lunches to area kids.

"I've been hanging around the Salvation Army for about 30 years and I think this is one of the best programs it offers," he said. "Just being around kids is fun. The kids appreciate it. They love to gather and laugh and be happy."

Claflin's first stop on Tuesday is the La Crosse YMCA. There, he drops off 20 sack lunches for the neediest children. Then, he heads toward his favorite stop, Weigent Park.

Dozens of children line up waiting to receive a lunch, all talking with Tom as he passes them out.

Mariann, who will be a fifth grader next year, said she looks forward to the meal everyday.

"We have a turkey sandwich with cheese, chocolate milk and sometimes we get Chex or animal crackers," she said.

Zoie, also enjoying her lunch, said the chance to talk to her friends is her favorite part of lunch.

"I get to hang around my friends and try new foods," she said. "All because someone donated time and money to make my meal."

More than 50 percent of students in the La Crosse School District use the free and reduced lunch program. The Salvation Army is in need of the community's help to keep the program going. The most needed items are juice boxes, lunch meat, cheese slices and snack items."