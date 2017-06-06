Offense looking to catch up in Packers offseason workouts

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says that the defense is ahead of the offense right now at this stage of offseason workouts.

McCarthy says that it's normal this time of year. He said before workouts on Tuesday that the younger quarterbacks lower on the depth chart have struggled.

But McCarthy doesn't seem too worried. The coaching staff is still in the middle of getting players up to speed on the playbook. It's an especially important time for rookies and younger players to get acclimated.

The Packers hold minicamp next week. McCarthy says that is usually when the offense starts catching up and gets more productive.

Minicamp practices will be the last official offseason workouts before training camp starts in late July.