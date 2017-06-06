Summer celebration takes place at the library - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Summer celebration takes place at the library

By Tianna Vanderhei, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - -

The theme of this year's library summer kick off event was, "Build a Better World."

Staff and volunteers with the La Crosse Public Library organized the free, family-friendly event to celebrate the start of their summer library program which runs through July 28.

The event included face painting, a bounce house, carnival games, and a lot of prizes for kids to win.

WXOW News 19's own Dustin Luecke braved the cold water of the dunk tank for a portion of the afternoon.

