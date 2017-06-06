The Good Fight opens at new location

A non-profit that's assisting at-risk and disadvantaged youth reach success has moved to a new, larger location.

The Good Fight Community Center in Downtown La Crosse is now located at 508 Jay Street, Suite 101.

Nathaniel Coleman, Executive Director at The Good Fight Community Center, said the new space is 5,250 sq. feet, much larger than their previous location.

It includes computers, their own boxing ring, a large screen TV for movies, and small library.

"It keeps me positive, it keeps me going when I'm tired. I had a kid say to me, 'When I get older, I'm going to volunteer here and coach kids.' That means he's already progressed to him being an adult, that's amazing. That makes me feel great,"' expressed Coleman.

Coleman added that anyone is able to sign up, they do request a $25 a month membership fee. However, if a child is unable to afford that they do have donations and sponsorship opportunities available.

"It gets them off the street, it gives them a safe space to be. It gives them a chance to meet with their peers, engage in a different way. Why not do this?"

The center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

