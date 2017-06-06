Area wells see increase in nitrates & bacteria

La Crosse County is seeing more and more issues with clean drinking well water.

Nitrates and bacteria are working their way into local wells, especially in northwestern portions of La Crosse County where agriculture and sandy areas are disrupting the water tables. Nitrates and bacteria are hard to identify because they have no taste or smell, but there are a number of ways they can get into your well.

Scott Chiples, the General Manager at Culligan says, "Bacteria is usually ag (agricultural) runoff, or it could be your failing septic system that is getting into the well, or it could be a bad casing and you're getting surface water intrusion in your well. That's why it's important to test your water for bacteria, probably annually would be a good idea, even if you don't have a problem."

The safe drinking water standard is 10 parts per million. Culligan of La Crosse rents out water systems for full lines for houses. You can also choose to just treat the drinking water itself with an ultra violet system.