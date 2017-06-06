FCC chairman visits Eau Claire

The new Federal Communications Commission Chairman visited Eau Claire and Durand Tuesday.

President Trump named Ajit Pai in March to occupy that position.

Pai is touring Midwest radio and television stations, listening to feedback about a proposal to eliminate what's called net neutrality. That's a rule adopted during the Obama Administration. It requires internet service providers to give everyone equal access to websites.

Pai told our Madison reporter Greg Neumann business investment in the internet was soaring before the rule, but has dropped off since.

Consumer groups say the rules are needed to stop internet companies from slowing speeds for some services and favoring others. Pai is also talking to internet providers about the challenges of getting high speed internet in rural areas.