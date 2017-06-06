MVC champ Central falls to Waunakee in Sectional semi's - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MVC champ Central falls to Waunakee in Sectional semi's

MVC champ La Crosse Central had a rough go of it Tuesday at the WIAA division one sectional semifinals.

A series of errors and base running mistakes led to a 6-0 loss to Waunakee.

Waunakee's Ben Nordloh limited Central to just 4 hits while pitching a complete game shutout.

Central's Kyle Gilbertson took the loss.

Central didn't help themselves by allowing Waunakee to score runs on a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch.

The Red Raiders finish 15-7 on the season.

