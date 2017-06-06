MVC champ Central falls to Waunakee in Sectional semi's

MVC champ La Crosse Central had a rough go of it Tuesday at the WIAA division one sectional semifinals.
A series of errors and base running mistakes led to a 6-0 loss to Waunakee.
Waunakee's Ben Nordloh limited Central to just 4 hits while pitching a complete game shutout.
Central's Kyle Gilbertson took the loss.
Central didn't help themselves by allowing Waunakee to score runs on a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch.
The Red Raiders finish 15-7 on the season.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.