Brush fires flare up along Highway 53 near Holmen

Sporadic brush fires were reported near Holmen around 3 pm that kept firefighters busy for a little while Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Holmen Fire Department there was a six mile stretch of Highway 53 that saw these brush fires.
The fire department and some maintenance workers for the Town of Holmen responded and were able to get the fires contained in about an hour.
The only damage were some charred grass and weeds along the highway itself. All reported fires were put out by 4 pm.
There was no immediate word from the fire department on what caused the fires.
