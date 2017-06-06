Meeting in Myrick focuses on homelessness update

It's no surprise that collaboration to end homelessness is a high priority for the City of La Crosse.

SEE: Homeless population spends final night in Tent City

SEE: La Crosse coalition aims to vacate homeless encampment

Erin Healy, a Consultant from New York that was brought to the La Crosse area just about a year ago to collaborate in an effort to end homelessness said it affects a variety of people.

"The vast majority of the homeless are individuals and I think right now we're doing a cycle focused on chronic homeless individuals, basically long-term homeless. I think there are about 48 long-term homeless in the city. There is another group of families that are homeless that is a little more hidden," said Healy.

She stressed that the decision to close "tent city" was a proactive, wise decision. First of all, the area isn't that safe due to it's location in a flood plain. In addition that land has been sold.

"This is such a compassionate, engaged community; we've had a lot of people volunteer through the website. So the first thing I would have people do is go to the website, there is a volunteer survey form, get their name in the hat. We as a team right now are working to come up with some very specific volunteer engagement opportunities," added Healy when asked how community members can help.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Collaboration to End Homelessness