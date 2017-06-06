Ondell's gem sends Aquinas to State

Freshman Jess Ondell tossed a complete game four-hitter to lead Aquinas to a 6-0 win over Wisconsin Heights in a Division 3 Sectional final Tuesday.

The win sends the Blugolds to the WIAA State Tournament next week in Appleton.

Ondell struck three and was on the receiving end of some great defense behind him.

He also had two hits.

Brandon Merfeld had two hits and two runs batted in to help the offensive cause for Aquinas, who advances to State for the first time since 2015.

"It feels amazing. It's everything we've worked for. All the hours we've put in have led to this. It's the biggest stage we can get to and we just need to finish it with the last two games," said senior catcher CJ Nolte.

"Those guys have really bought into it. They worked their tails off all year just trying to improve every game out. It's just a grind. Just real proud of them," said head coach Scott Bagniefski.

Earlier Tuesday, Aquinas beat Lancaster 11-4 in the semifinals.

Nolte had a two-run double in that game.

Aquinas will play Cumberland Wednesday, June 14 in the division three semifinals.