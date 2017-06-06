C-FC golf finishes 5th at state - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

C-FC golf finishes 5th at state

Posted: Updated:
Verona, WI (WXOW) -

The Cochrane-Fountain City boys golf team finished fifth in division 3 at the WIAA Boys Golf Championships on Tuesday in Verona.

The Pirates finished with a team score of 714 to finish +138 at University Ridge Golf Course. Saint Mary's Springs repeated as champions with a team score of 648. Eleva-Strum was second (675), followed by Abundant Life/Madison Country (690).

Onalaska Luther senior Quinn Schultz was the top area finisher in 16th place. He shot a pair of 83's to finish +22. Jordan Wachowiak led the Pirates with a 19th place finish.

More results can be found here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.