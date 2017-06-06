Rough day at the ballpark for La Crescent

La Crescent lost two games to Rochester Lourdes Tuesday in the Section 1AA tournament finals Tuesday at Mayo Field.

Lourdes entered the day needed to beat La Crescent twice to advance to State.

Lourdes won the first game 14-2 in five innings.

In game two La Crescent scored four runs in the second inning to seize control.

Carter Schmitz and Bryce Weymiller had run-scoring singles.

But Lourdes chipped away and scored the tying run on a wild pitch to send it to extra innings.

Then Hayden Brown knocked in what turned out to be the game-winner with a sacrifice fly in the eigth.

Lourdes won 5-4 to advance to State.

La Crescent ends their season at 17-9.