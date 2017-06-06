Tuesday's local scores
Boys high school baseball - WIAA sectionals
Division 1:
Waunakee 6, La Crosse Central 0 - Red Raiders finish 15-7; full recap here
Tomah 2, Middleton 1
Waunakee 10, Tomah 2 - Warriors advance to state
Division 2:
West Salem 7, Adams-Friendship 6
West Salem 5, Prescott 2 - Panthers advance to state for third year in a row; full recap here
Mount Horeb 6, Prairie du Chien 4
Division 3:
La Crosse Aquinas 11, Lancaster 4
La Crosse Aquinas 6, Wisconsin Heights 0 - Blugolds advance to state; full recap here
Division 4:
Independence/Gilmanton 3, Royall 2
Independence/Gilmanton 6, De Soto 2 - Indees advance to state for first time since 1948
Boys high school golf - WIAA Championships
C-FC 5th as a team, Luther's Quinn Schultz 16th as individual; full recap here
Northwoods League baseball
La Crosse Loggers 4, Bismarck 2 - Loggers now 2-6
