Tuesday's local scores

Boys high school baseball - WIAA sectionals

Division 1:

Waunakee 6, La Crosse Central 0 - Red Raiders finish 15-7; full recap here

Tomah 2, Middleton 1

Waunakee 10, Tomah 2 - Warriors advance to state

Division 2:

West Salem 7, Adams-Friendship 6

West Salem 5, Prescott 2 - Panthers advance to state for third year in a row; full recap here

Mount Horeb 6, Prairie du Chien 4

Division 3:

La Crosse Aquinas 11, Lancaster 4

La Crosse Aquinas 6, Wisconsin Heights 0 - Blugolds advance to state; full recap here

Division 4:

Independence/Gilmanton 3, Royall 2

Independence/Gilmanton 6, De Soto 2 - Indees advance to state for first time since 1948

Boys high school golf - WIAA Championships

C-FC 5th as a team, Luther's Quinn Schultz 16th as individual; full recap here

Northwoods League baseball

La Crosse Loggers 4, Bismarck 2 - Loggers now 2-6