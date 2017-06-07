ROAD TRIP RESCUE: Eau Claire, Hudson brothers drive Packers player to practice

Midwest (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man and his brother from Hudson got a chance to take the road trip of a lifetime Monday night, and it all started when Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House missed a connecting flight from Minneapolis to Green Bay, needing to get back for the start of Packers organized team activities.

House asked on Twitter if anyone could give him a ride. A pair of Packers fans, Chad and Mike Johnson, heeded that call, offering to drive the Packers cornerback the roughly 4 and a half hours from Minneapolis to Green Bay.



"Got in the car and was like, 'Hey, man how are you doing?' He said, 'Man, I can't believe it's you!' And I was like, 'It's me'! I said thank you man, you don't understand how thankful I am,” House said.

They traveled through the night, getting House there in time for Tuesday morning's 7:30 practice.



"I think it's just Wisconsin. That's the type of people we are." said Chad Johnson. "We treat Packers players like family, and I think we should all treat each other like family."



The story does not end there however. Once they delivered House to his car at the airport, he told the brothers to follow him to the stadium and gave them a tour of the locker room, along with some signed memorabilia.



"It's like I was telling my brother on the way home. It was a terrible night for Davon, yet he was really cool through the whole thing. For him, he was going to be late for the OTAs, it was a bad travel day, but he made memories for two Packers fans that are going to last forever," said Johnson.



Remarkably, the brothers hopped back in the car and headed home in the early morning hours. Johnson said both made it in time for their jobs, with quite a story to tell their coworkers.