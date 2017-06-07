What's a Volunteer Ombudsman?

When we have a loved one in a long-term care facility we want to know they're being cared for.

You can take a proactive role in the process by becoming a Volunteer Ombudsman. Program coordinator Jenny Knudson said "Ombudsman" means an advocate or helper, and she's looking for more people to take up the call and become the eyes and ears for those in long-term care facilities.

You can learn more about the program by watching the video or contacting Knudson at 789-6366. You can also call the Wisconsin Ombudsman Program at 1-800-815-0015.