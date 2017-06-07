Outdoor cooking demonstration utilizes local garden

Locally grown kale and mint were elements used in a cooking class, which typically takes place inside.

Shawn McManus, Chef and Owner of Savory Creations said he wanted to try something new and soak up the sunshine while helping people grow and discover new resources in the La Crosse area.

"It's being aware of what is in the community. What Hillview has to offer, what the local community gardens have to offer and that folks can realize that using fresh products is not only great for our brains, but for our bodies and the education is just around us in the community," said McManus.

Shuttling residents to the Washburn Neighborhood Garden to watch and learn.

"We're going to utilize some of the local ingredients that are grown right here at the Hillview Urban Agriculture's Hoop House. So we're going to be doing a grilled and chilled chicken sandwich with a homemade pesto utilizing the mint and the basil and different varieties of herbs here. Then we're going to do two different salads," added McManus.

The next demonstration will take place in a couple weeks at the Southside Community Center.

MORE INFORMATION: Savory Creations Cooking Class