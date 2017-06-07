La Crosse Police make very large meth bust

Three people were arrested by La Crosse Police in what they're calling one of their largest meth busts ever.
In a statement, investigators said they found out that Sandy Xiong, 27, of Onalaska, was selling large amounts of methamphetamine from her home and from Candlewood Suites in La Crosse.
Police got a search warrant for her room at Candlewood Suites and went to the hotel Tuesday night.
During their search, they found 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $60,000, plus $2,700 cash. Investigators also found a ledger that detailed an an additional $20,000 in sales.
Xiong, along with Michael Xiong, 23, of Holmen, and 29-year-old Jess T. Miedema of Onalaska were taken into custody by police.
Officers also found in the hotel room a 4-year-old child who belonged to one of the people arrested. The child was placed with Child Protective Services.
Sandy Xiong was arrested on charges of:
Jess T. Miedema was arrested on charges of:
Michael Xiong was taken into custody on charges of:
Both Sandy Xiong and Michael Xiong are in the La Crosse County Jail without bond on the probation violation charges. Miedema is jailed on a $5,000 cash bond.
All three are awaiting formal criminal charges.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.