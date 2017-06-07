La Crosse Police make very large meth bust - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse Police make very large meth bust

Photo courtesy La Crosse Police Photo courtesy La Crosse Police
Three people were arrested by La Crosse Police in what they're calling one of their largest meth busts ever.

In a statement, investigators said they found out that Sandy Xiong, 27, of Onalaska, was selling large amounts of methamphetamine from her home and from Candlewood Suites in La Crosse.

Police got a search warrant for her room at Candlewood Suites and went to the hotel Tuesday night.

During their search, they found 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $60,000, plus $2,700 cash. Investigators also found a ledger that detailed an an additional $20,000 in sales.

Xiong, along with Michael Xiong, 23, of Holmen, and 29-year-old Jess T. Miedema of Onalaska were taken into custody by police. 

Officers also found in the hotel room a 4-year-old child who belonged to one of the people arrested. The child was placed with Child Protective Services.

Sandy Xiong was arrested on charges of: 

  • Possession with the Intent to deliver Methamphetamine
  • Delivery of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Probation Violation

Jess T. Miedema was arrested on charges of: 

  • Possession with the Intent to deliver Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Monroe County Warrant

Michael Xiong was taken into custody on charges of: 

  • Possession with the Intent to deliver Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Probation Warrant

Both Sandy Xiong and Michael Xiong are in the La Crosse County Jail without bond on the probation violation charges. Miedema is jailed on a $5,000 cash bond. 

All three are awaiting formal criminal charges. 

