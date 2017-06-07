Dairyland Power Cooperative Holds 76th Annual Meeting With Big Announcement

Dairyland Power Cooperative held their 76th annual meeting today at the La Crosse Center. The theme of this years meeting was "United We Shine", which was very suiting for a meeting driven by renewable energy discussions.

There were more than 600 attendees on hand to hear the big news and announcement that Dairyland will be adding a renewable enabling natural gas facility in Superior, Wisconsin. Minnesota Power is happily partnering with Dairyland to make this natural gas facility dream a reality for all of their base. The facility is slated to open and be in service by 2024.

Dairyland Power Cooperative is relying more and more on solar and wind energy to fuel their company and customers. This natural gas facility will fill that renewable energy void when the wind isn't blowing and the sun isn't shining. Barbara Nick, the President and CEO of Dairyland Power Cooperative raves about the new facility saying, "This renewable enabling natural gas unit turns on quickly and turns off quickly, so it's there when we need it. That enables us to have more and more renewables on the system and still make sure we have reliability, affordability, and safe energy. So at the flip of the switch our members at home and our customers at home will have light, heat, and power."

More Details On The 76th Annual Meeting

As Dairyland continues to set renewable energy goals, there is no reason for Barbara to think that they can not be achieved. Barbara wants the best for her company and the customers that run it. Dairyland is also setting out to lower its' use of coal. The Cooperative's fleet in 2000 was 98% coal; today that fleet is now 70% and Barbara is not worried about the political atmosphere regarding different renewable sources. She adds, "Our future looks bright because we are going to continue our journey for diversification and we're going to continue that journey because that is what our members want and that is what's sustainable. And we're going to do that regardless of legislation, regulation, or global politics."