Fisheries scientists to review Minnesota lake's fish count - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Fisheries scientists to review Minnesota lake's fish count

Posted: Updated:

ONAMIA, Minn. (AP) - A nationwide group of fisheries scientists will review the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's walleye assessment on a popular fishing lake after nearby resort owners questioned the lake's low population of the fish.

The Star Tribune reports that this is the second year anglers have been banned from harvesting walleye at Mille Lacs Lake because the department's survey indicated the walleye population was low.

Some resort owners questioned the assessment because fishing on the lake has gone well this year.

Department officials told the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee on Monday that the experts, led by Chris Vandergoot of the U.S. Geological Survey, will be available to answer committee members' questions.

Last month, the committee requested a meeting with Gov. Mark Dayton to discuss Mille Lacs management. A spokesman for Dayton says the meeting will happen this summer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.