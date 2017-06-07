Fisheries scientists to review Minnesota lake's fish count

ONAMIA, Minn. (AP) - A nationwide group of fisheries scientists will review the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's walleye assessment on a popular fishing lake after nearby resort owners questioned the lake's low population of the fish.

The Star Tribune reports that this is the second year anglers have been banned from harvesting walleye at Mille Lacs Lake because the department's survey indicated the walleye population was low.

Some resort owners questioned the assessment because fishing on the lake has gone well this year.

Department officials told the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee on Monday that the experts, led by Chris Vandergoot of the U.S. Geological Survey, will be available to answer committee members' questions.

Last month, the committee requested a meeting with Gov. Mark Dayton to discuss Mille Lacs management. A spokesman for Dayton says the meeting will happen this summer.

