Walker says constitutional convention 'makes sense'

Gov. Scott Walker says he thinks a resolution in the Wisconsin Legislature demanding a convention of the states to add a balanced budget requirement to the U.S. Constitution "makes sense."

Walker says he agrees with the process laid out for passing such an amendment and said only "sound" ideas will get through the hurdle because it's so high.

The state Assembly plans to vote on the resolution next week.

Wisconsin would become the 30th of 34 states needed to force a convention if the resolution passes both the Assembly and Senate.

Critics fear calling a convention could lead to wild constitutional revisions. But Walker says it makes sense for the people to have a say in what amendments get added to the Constitution.

