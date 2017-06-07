Report: Wisconsin manufacturing jobs dropped in 2016

New figures show Wisconsin manufacturers lost nearly 3,800 jobs in 2016 and that the state continues to trail the national rate of overall job creation.

Wisconsin's manufacturing headcount dropped by nearly 1 percent from December 2015 to December 2016, according to the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wage Data. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the decline was far steeper than the national average in the factory sector.

Wisconsin gained more than 11,500 private-sector jobs in 2016, an increase of 0.5 percent. That ranks Wisconsin 33rd among the 50 states for that period. The figures show the United States created private-sector jobs at a rate of 1.3 percent in the latest 12-month period, more than double Wisconsin's increase.

Wisconsin was among 28 states losing manufacturing jobs in 2016.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.