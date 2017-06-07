Committees OK Wisconsin woodchuck season bill

The Legislature's outdoors committees have approved a bill that would create a woodchuck season.

The Republican bill would remove woodchucks from the Wisconsin's protected species list and establish a hunting and trapping season that would run from July through December with no bag limits.

The Assembly's Natural Resources and Sporting Heritage Committee amended the measure Wednesday to establish a year-round open season on the animals on an 11-2 vote and passed the bill 9-4.

The Senate's Sporting Heritage, Mining and Forestry Committee met on the bill on Wednesday as well. That panel signed off on the amendment 5-0 and passed the bill 4-1.

Committee approval clears the way for votes in the full Senate and Assembly.

