Cashew halves recalled after glass in product sold in Wisconsin

A New Jersey based company has voluntarily recalled some cashew halves and pieces due to customer complaints of glass pieces in the product, according to the FDA.

Star Snacks Company recalled Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt and the FDA said only the 8.0oz containers are impacted.

The UPC code on the product is 041498179366, and the best by dates listed are 11/27/18 and 11/28/18.

These products were sold in ALDI stores in multiple states including Wisconsin. Remaining products have all been removed from store shelves.

Consumers are asked to not consume the product and in turn return the product to their local ALDI store.

Questions can be directed to Star Snacks at 201-882-4593 or RecallFEQ01@gmail.com, Monday-Friday 9 am – 2 pm EST.