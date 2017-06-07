Attorney for Steven Avery files post-conviction notice

According to WBAY in Green Bay, Steven Avery's attorney has filed a 1,000-page notice for post conviction relief in Manitowoc County.

The document was filed Wednesday in person by attorney Kathleen Zellner.

Avery is currently serving a life sentence for the Halloween 2005 murder of freelance photographer Theresa Halbach. The case became an international sensation after the Netflix docu-series "Making A Murderer" premiered. Filmmakers presented the possibility that Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were wrongly convicted. Now, Avery is appealing that conviction with Zellner's help.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison has been analyzing forensic evidence used to convict Avery.

Eight pieces of evidence - including swabs of blood stains, blood flakes and a car key - are subject to testing; most of which is from Halbach’s SUV found on Avery’s Salvage property in 2005. The testing is more advanced than what was available when Avery was convicted of murdering Halbach in 2007.